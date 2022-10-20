Video: Lyon v Arsenal Women – Brilliant highlights of landmark 5-1 win by Gunners

There were not many pundits that gave Arsenal any hope of getting anything out of our daunting visit to Lyon, who are the reigning Eurpean Champions and have won the prestigious trophy in 4 of the last 5 years.

But Jonas Eidevall has got his team in great form and looking like they have the same winning mentality as the Mens team. They have some of the best players in the world and are always looking for a goal from anywhere on the pitch.

Arsenal certainly didn’t seem worried about there opponents reputation though, and set out for goals from the start.

