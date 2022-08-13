Video: Maddison adds his side’s second as Leicester try to fight back

Leicester went into the break 2-0 down, and despite adding two goals in the second-half, they remain trailing Arsenal by two.

Gabriel Jesus put us 2-0 going into the break, before William Saliba’s own goal was cancelled out by Granit Xhaka. James Maddison has then added their fifth which can be viewed below, but once again that goal has been cancelled out again.

Game on in London! James Maddison's powerful shot beats Aaron Ramsdale at his near post and Arsenal now lead 3-2. #LCFC

Game on in London! James Maddison's powerful shot beats Aaron Ramsdale at his near post and Arsenal now lead 3-2.

Lovely finish from James Maddison as he scores a goal to make it 3-2

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports

It has been a fine game this afternoon, with plenty of excitement, but please guys, no more Leicester goals!

Patrick