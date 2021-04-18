Video – Maja puts Fulham in front at the Emirates

You couldn’t make it up! Just before half time it looked like Arsenal had gone into the lead before the goal being ruled out by Buyako Saka’s toenail, and now, 15 minutes into the second half Fulham have qctually taken the lead with a penalty from Maja.
Just to be clear, Arsenal have NEVER EVER lost to Fulham at home!
The chance is taken emphatically! What a moment in Fulham's season that could be!
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱Follow #ARSFUL here: https://t.co/L7n3saCLaL
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/YOiY7cDxcC
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Too much tinkering by Arteta.He shd have a settled defence.The gunners
overpassed and over elaboration.
Against Mu they will be ripped to pieces.
I just hope i am wrong
Honestly I don’t know what you are talking about. Fulham had 3 shots in 90 minutes. One of which was from over the top penalty. .. what more do you want from the defence?
Highly debatable penalty decision in my opinion.