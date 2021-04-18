Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Maja puts Fulham in front at the Emirates

You couldn’t make it up! Just before half time it looked like Arsenal had gone into the lead before the goal being ruled out by Buyako Saka’s toenail, and now, 15 minutes into the second half Fulham have qctually taken the lead with a penalty from Maja.

Just to be clear, Arsenal have NEVER EVER lost to Fulham at home!

Posted by

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Malaysian gunner says:
    April 18, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Too much tinkering by Arteta.He shd have a settled defence.The gunners
    overpassed and over elaboration.
    Against Mu they will be ripped to pieces.
    I just hope i am wrong

    Reply
    1. R says:
      April 18, 2021 at 3:37 pm

      Honestly I don’t know what you are talking about. Fulham had 3 shots in 90 minutes. One of which was from over the top penalty. .. what more do you want from the defence?

      Reply
  2. Grandad says:
    April 18, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Highly debatable penalty decision in my opinion.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs