Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Man City extend their lead – shame VAR not on duty tonight

Manchester City has firmly put at least one foot into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this evening with a third against Miekls Arteta’s side.

Phil Foden is fed by Fernandinho, however, he looked to be offside but without VAR to check it, the goal stands and Arsenal now have a massive uphill battle on their hands.

It must be said that the lads have been a little unlucky tonight but that will count for nothing in the final analysis.

Posted by

Tags Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs