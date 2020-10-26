Video: Man City fan urges club to sign Arsenal’s Arteta with ‘fake’ jibe

A Manchester City fan called in BBC Radio 5Live’s call-in show last night to call for Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta to come in and replace Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens form has dropped significantly since the Spaniard left the Etihad to take over the reigns as Arsenal’s head coach, and one fan has moved to claim that he would happily see the relatively inexperienced coach take over from his mentor.

"I'd have Arteta back at #MCFC tomorrow in a heartbeat. Since he left we've gone downhill. I'd get rid of Guardiola…I think he's a fake!" It's official – this City fan has just blown @RobbieSavage8 & @chris_sutton73's minds 🤯🤣 Dare we ask if Pep is a 'fake'?!#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/SQ0FDPv1V5 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 25, 2020

This may have come before our painful defeat to Leicester last night, but you can’t help but feel like Pep Guardiola may well be coming to the end of his time in Manchester, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Mikel Arteta was in contention for the job.

Could Arsenal convince Arteta to snub the Citizens if they come calling?

Patrick