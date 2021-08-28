Video: Man City make it four with a fourth different goalscorer

Rodri has scored Manchester City’s fourth goal of the game to leave Arsenal 4-0 down, with a man less on the field.

The Gunners now have a goal difference of -8 after their opening three matches, with another 35 minutes left to play here, and I’m now contemplating whether I want to see more City goals, to surely force the owners to make a decision on the management.

Eyes will surely have to turn to Mikel Arteta for failing to shore things up in defence, and for leading us to what has to be our worst ever start to a league campaign since the club was created.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

Patrick