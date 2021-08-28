Video: Man City make it four with a fourth different goalscorer

Rodri has scored Manchester City’s fourth goal of the game to leave Arsenal 4-0 down, with a man less on the field.
The Gunners now have a goal difference of -8 after their opening three matches, with another 35 minutes left to play here, and I’m now contemplating whether I want to see more City goals, to surely force the owners to make a decision on the management.
Eyes will surely have to turn to Mikel Arteta for failing to shore things up in defence, and for leading us to what has to be our worst ever start to a league campaign since the club was created.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport
Patrick
its doesn’t even make sense to criticize this rubbish. let’s just move on from this failed experiment with arteta.
I presume the xhaka and Arteta lovers will find yet another excuse to give yet again.
What is the purpose of having 5 players at the back?
Sterling and Marez are trying so hard to get on the scoring sheet.
Am sure they won’t disappoint.
5 players at the back, 5 goals conceded.
This is incredible.
When will some people see that Arteta is NOT up to the job. He is systematically sinking this club!!!!!!!
Pls we need to trust Arteta and his plans for the future of disaster..Those fans of Arteta and the so called trust the system,Hope the system is working out fine for you guys..yeah.. keep supporting the system ok and be remembered for being the set of fans that destroyed our legacy ok..#In Arteta we trust
What was the reason for fielding our strongest 11 against basically an under 21 side, knowing we had MC 3 days later 🤔
This ones for all of you who felt the team needed a confidence boost…
The coach approach to this game is bad, if Arteta is not sacked, the club may not make top ten this season,