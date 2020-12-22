Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Man City score inside three minutes – going to be a long night

Any hope that Arsenal had of keeping a clean sheet tonight vanished within three minutes at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The defence was very weak allowing City down the left and Oleksandr Zinchenko had all the time in the world to whip in a beautiful cross which was met perfectly by Gabriel Jesus.

It also has to be said that the keeper Runarsson should have done a lot better.

Not the best of starts

  1. Grandad says:
    December 22, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Never mind the GK, what about Mustafi and Gabriel? Absolutely clueless.

