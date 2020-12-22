Video – Man City score inside three minutes – going to be a long night

Any hope that Arsenal had of keeping a clean sheet tonight vanished within three minutes at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup this evening.
The defence was very weak allowing City down the left and Oleksandr Zinchenko had all the time in the world to whip in a beautiful cross which was met perfectly by Gabriel Jesus.
It also has to be said that the keeper Runarsson should have done a lot better.
Not the best of starts
That didn't take long! ⏱
Manchester City are ahead within three minutes, as Jesus nods it past Runarsson. This could be a long night for Arsenal.
Watch live on Sky Sports Football 📺
Follow online here 📲 https://t.co/OW4PIL91is pic.twitter.com/kuQm5NIsrc
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2020
Never mind the GK, what about Mustafi and Gabriel? Absolutely clueless.