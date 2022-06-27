Video: Man City share Jesus’s best bits amidst impending Arsenal move

Gabriel Jesus is believed to be close to completing a move to Arsenal at present, but that hasn’t stopped Manchester City from sharing a highlight reel of his best bits from the previous campaign.

The Brazilian did his bit in helping the Citizens to lift this year’s Premier League title, but after the arrivals of both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland his first-team opportunities at the Etihad have slimmed excessively.

Arsenal now seem set to make him their main man in attack as they look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, but City took the chance to share his highlight reel on social Media ahead of his protracted move.

Some fans will believe that the timing was due to his impending Arsenal move, but they have since shared a similar skit for Jack GRealish, a player that isn’t being linked with any form of departure.

