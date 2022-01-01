Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Man City steal the lead at the death with clock ticking on

Manchester City have stolen the lead in injury time, but there could still be time for Arsenal to get back in here.

The Gunners will feel really hard done-by if they have to settle for a loss today after what has been a fine performance, marred by a VAR penalty decision, a silly sending off for Gabriel Magalhaes and then the scrappiest of goals from City in the dying minutes.

We definitely did not deserve to be trailing here…

  1. Kent says:
    January 1, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    Typical refs robbing Arsenal, we can’t challenge for anything with incompetance like this from referees, should have won today or at least get a point.

    1. Emmanuel Jeremiah says:
      January 1, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      I don’t blame the ref. Arsenal players showed technique but lacked maturity today. This game was ours to lose.

