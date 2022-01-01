Video: Man City steal the lead at the death with clock ticking on

Manchester City have stolen the lead in injury time, but there could still be time for Arsenal to get back in here.

The Gunners will feel really hard done-by if they have to settle for a loss today after what has been a fine performance, marred by a VAR penalty decision, a silly sending off for Gabriel Magalhaes and then the scrappiest of goals from City in the dying minutes.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

We definitely did not deserve to be trailing here…

Patrick