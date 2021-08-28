Video: Man City unpunished despite foul moments before goal

Manchester City’s second goal was checked by VAR, but the officials refused to punish this altercation in the box as Arsenal were left trailing by two.

I understand that this incident happens off the ball, and doesn’t really affect the goal, but even off-the-ball incidents are punishable, and Aymeric Laporte should have at least picked up a card for this slap on Chambers.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

This game is definitely not going to go our way now, with our only real concern now to keep our goal difference low, but I can’t help but believe that is going to be tough.

