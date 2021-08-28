Video: Man City unpunished despite foul moments before goal

Manchester City’s second goal was checked by VAR, but the officials refused to punish this altercation in the box as Arsenal were left trailing by two.
I understand that this incident happens off the ball, and doesn’t really affect the goal, but even off-the-ball incidents are punishable, and Aymeric Laporte should have at least picked up a card for this slap on Chambers.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport
This game is definitely not going to go our way now, with our only real concern now to keep our goal difference low, but I can’t help but believe that is going to be tough.
Parick
Your really clutching at straws now.
If we marked properly they wouldn’t have scored.
Blame players.
Always asked why sell Torreira, Guendouzi, let Saliba leave only to be left with an inadequate squad that lacks fight. Pathetic coaching
Careful dont rock the boat now! Some will tell you all sorts of excuses, why that was the right thing to do. Even though it obviously was not.
Look at how they played in the first couple of minutes – they are world beaters if you turn off the game then…if Conte will come it needs to happen right now.