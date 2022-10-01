Video: Man of the moment Xhaka doubles Arsenal’s lead over Tottenham

Granit Xhaka has put Arsenal 3-1 up over Tottenham with just over 20 minutes remaining on the clock, capping off his fine start to the new season.

The Gunners have been much the better side today, and a silly challenge from Emerson Royale minutes before our latest goal has made things even tougher for our noisy neighbours, who now have just 10 men on the pitch.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are credited with our opening two goals, and this neat effort from Xhaka has put us well in the driving seat.

3⃣ – 1⃣ Granit Xhaka gives Arsenal a two-goal cushion with this beautifully worked goal… 😎 pic.twitter.com/quYCrBVxPK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2022

At this point you have to wonder how many more we will score, but after seeing Antonio Conte take off both Richarlison and Son, they look to have given up the chase, and will be hoping to settle for the 3-1 loss.

Patrick