Video: Man United fail to draw level from the penalty spot

Arsenal have kept their 2-1 lead despite Bruno Fernandes having the chance to level from the penalty spot for Manchester United.

The Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down around 30 minutes into the match, but they did claw one back almost immediately after the second goal, and the two sides went into the break with the scores at 2-1.

It’s been a spirited attempt by the away side to try and get themselves back into the game, and thanks to a number of Aaron Ramsdale saves and this missed penalty by Fernandes, we still retain our lead.

Can we get ourselves back in control here to assure ourselves of the three points?

