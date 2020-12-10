Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Manager Mikel reveals his thoughts on tonight’s opponents

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on Arsenal’s opponents Dundalk ahead of tonight’s clash.

The manager instantly moved to praise the Irish side who won their domestic cup competition at the weekend, before talking up their side’s brave and fearless performance in their previous encounter.

While we aren’t expecting Dundalk to come away with a victory this evening, despite the likelihood that wholesale changes will be made to our starting line-up, the manager remains professional in respect for our opponents.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Dundalk mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs