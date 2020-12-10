Video: Manager Mikel reveals his thoughts on tonight’s opponents

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on Arsenal’s opponents Dundalk ahead of tonight’s clash.

The manager instantly moved to praise the Irish side who won their domestic cup competition at the weekend, before talking up their side’s brave and fearless performance in their previous encounter.

While we aren’t expecting Dundalk to come away with a victory this evening, despite the likelihood that wholesale changes will be made to our starting line-up, the manager remains professional in respect for our opponents.

Mikel Arteta reveals his thoughts on 'brave' Dundalk side ahead of clash 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NtuLc8albL — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 10, 2020

