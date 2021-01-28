Video – Martin Odegaard looks very happy to be at Arsenal

In terms of getting rid of the peripheral players, Arsenal have had a very good transfer window, and we have also strengthened the backup goalkeeper position with the arrival of Mat Ryan.

Now it has been confirmed that Martin Odegaard has joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid, in the hope that the Norwegian can provide more creativity in the middle of the park than we are seeing at the moment.

Being Norwegian, it won’t be hard for him to acclimatise to England or the weather, so sit back and enjoy his first interview a an Arsenal player.

He certainly looks happy to be here!