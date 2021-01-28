Video – Martin Odegaard looks very happy to be at Arsenal

In terms of getting rid of the peripheral players, Arsenal have had a very good transfer window, and we have also strengthened the backup goalkeeper position with the arrival of Mat Ryan.
Now it has been confirmed that Martin Odegaard has joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid, in the hope that the Norwegian can provide more creativity in the middle of the park than we are seeing at the moment.
Being Norwegian, it won’t be hard for him to acclimatise to England or the weather, so sit back and enjoy his first interview a an Arsenal player.
He certainly looks happy to be here!
Thank God Willian can now wait for Europa league or become another Ozil
Willian should not be waiting for anything anymore at the emirates he should go back to Brazil or Chelsea to announce his ended career
Oh, but he is already retired. Once he signed for Arsenal, he signed his retirement papers. He is a retired footballer in terms of effort but very much an active footballer in terms of his weekly wages.
I wonder whether the club will give Willian the Ozil treatment next season. If he keeps his invisibility cloak on for the rest of this campaign, I don’t see why not. He’s got no sell-on value, he’s draining the wages regardless of his playing time, and the only way to force him out is by not playing him at all.
To be honest, Edu should be fired for that transfer. The Magalhaes and Odegaard transfers can’t paper over that massive crack.