Video: Martinelli and Tierney praised by Gunners boss Arteta

Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli were instrumental in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day.

The duo combined impressively down the left flank to cause trouble for the Blues, and their work rate and understanding deserved a special mention from the boss.

Mikel Arteta praises the partnership on the left between Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney 😍😍😍 Is Gabi ready to play a key role in the first-team? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tqS4lxPYoK — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 27, 2020

Can the duo’s combination be key in our push for consistency as we look to build on our win? The Scot has already earned himself a spot amongst those first named on the teamsheet, but will Martinelli get the same responsibility despite only returning to the team recently?

Patrick