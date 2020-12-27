Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli and Tierney praised by Gunners boss Arteta

Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli were instrumental in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day.

The duo combined impressively down the left flank to cause trouble for the Blues, and their work rate and understanding deserved a special mention from the boss.

Can the duo’s combination be key in our push for consistency as we look to build on our win? The Scot has already earned himself a spot amongst those first named on the teamsheet, but will Martinelli get the same responsibility despite only returning to the team recently?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Kieran Tierney mikel arteta

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Adega Olatunji says:
    December 27, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Any coach who tries to bench Martinelli must be sacked immediately. He is number one on the team sheet from now followed by Saka and Tieney

    Reply
  2. McLovin says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Tierney was soooo much better yesterday than before. Always a menace from the left.

    Reply
  3. Grandad says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Tierney is one of the few players at Arsenal who could make it into the first team at Man City or Man Utd.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs