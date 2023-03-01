Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli completes his brace to close out a fine team move

Gabriel Martinelli has put Arsenal 4-0 ahead against Everton, adding to his earlier effort.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also have their names on the scoresheet, but Martinelli will soak up plenty of the plaudits after his second of the match, with Eddie Nketiah teeing him up in the box.


The Brazilian showed great instinct to get into the right place here, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get minutes in a more central role in the future.

Patrick

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. 3 points in the bag and after 40 minutes a good display. Building points is what the doctor ordered and its something we need to keep doing in March.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs