Video: Martinelli completes his brace to close out a fine team move

Gabriel Martinelli has put Arsenal 4-0 ahead against Everton, adding to his earlier effort.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also have their names on the scoresheet, but Martinelli will soak up plenty of the plaudits after his second of the match, with Eddie Nketiah teeing him up in the box.

The Brazilian showed great instinct to get into the right place here, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get minutes in a more central role in the future.

