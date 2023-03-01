Video: Martinelli completes his brace to close out a fine team move

Gabriel Martinelli has put Arsenal 4-0 ahead against Everton, adding to his earlier effort.
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also have their names on the scoresheet, but Martinelli will soak up plenty of the plaudits after his second of the match, with Eddie Nketiah teeing him up in the box.
MARTINELLI 4-0 pic.twitter.com/Zt4n9hgWff
— Renato (@rehnato) March 1, 2023
The Brazilian showed great instinct to get into the right place here, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get minutes in a more central role in the future.
Patrick
3 points in the bag and after 40 minutes a good display. Building points is what the doctor ordered and its something we need to keep doing in March.
Oh and thank you VAR!