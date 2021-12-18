Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli completes the brace inside the opening 30 minutes

Gabriel Martinelli has scored his second of the match to fire Arsenal into the 2-0 lead in Leeds.

Moments ago we were singing the Brazilian’s praises after his smash into the back of the net to open the scoring, but his second was equally as special.

This time it was the perfect timing of his run, before managing to fight for the ball just as he looked to have lost control to place it past the goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Can he complete the hat-trick?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Leeds

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Stephanie says:
    December 18, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    ❤ Martinelli

    Reply
  2. A1 says:
    December 18, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    no comment… let’s all just keep typing Martinelli

    Reply
  3. O.T.S says:
    December 18, 2021 at 11:38 pm

    Martinelli!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs