Video: Martinelli completes the turnaround to fire Arsenal ahead

Gabriel Martinelli has helped Arsenal to come from behind to fire his side ahead against West Ham, minutes after Bukayo Saka had levelled the scoring.

We had found ourselves behind after William Saliba was at fault for bringing down Jarrod Bowen, with Said Benrahma dispatching his penalty beyond Aaron Ramsdale. Bukayo Saka then levelled the scores just minutes before the Brazilian fired us ahead with the below effort.

A quick-fire double from @Arsenal 🔥 The Gunners have come from behind to lead West Ham at the Emirates 💪#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/E39f8An8T8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Patrick