Video: Martinelli completes the turnaround to fire Arsenal ahead

Gabriel Martinelli has helped Arsenal to come from behind to fire his side ahead against West Ham, minutes after Bukayo Saka had levelled the scoring.
We had found ourselves behind after William Saliba was at fault for bringing down Jarrod Bowen, with Said Benrahma dispatching his penalty beyond Aaron Ramsdale. Bukayo Saka then levelled the scores just minutes before the Brazilian fired us ahead with the below effort.
Patrick
Scary how good this team could be long-term if they stick together. Martinelli and Saka have no limits it’s how far they want to go with it personally and both seem set upon making their names. They are both 21 for crying out loud. Rest of the team isn’t old in general either could really be something special brewing.
Congratulations boys. We didn’t miss Jesus much. Bravo Nketia. Just want you to continue to disappoint me the way you did today. We move!
I became so relieved and happy soon after the match centrereferee blew his whistle long that ended the contest.
For, I had become distressed at half-time of the match. As Arsenal went into the break a goal down to the Hammers who led them 0-1.
The scoreline unsettled me in my mind. And I begin to think if West Ham will cause a havoc to Arsenal in the match by beating us.
However, then suddenly few minutes into the match in the 2nd half. The game was turned on it’s head to the favour of Arsenal as 2 quick fire goals scored by Saka and Martinelli for Arsenal put us ahead in the game. And Nkethia soon followed scoring the 3rd goal for us in the match. Which completely ended West Ham hopes to steal a point in the match as Arsenal won the match 3-1 at fulltime.
Congratulations to us Arsenal for our collecting all the 3 points at stake in the match. And we still remain 7 points clear on top of the table to Newcaste in 2nd behind us today. But they have played 16 matches to us 15 played.