Video: Martinelli continues his fine form to open the scoring in Leeds

Gabriel Martinelli has opened the scoring at Elland Road to put Arsenal 1-0 up over Leeds.

The Brazilian has been in top form of late, keeping Emile Smith Rowe on the bench with his performances, and has added another here with a great strike.

It was the hard work of Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette that opened up the opportunity for Gabi here, but that was some strike to finish it off.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Is Martinelli proving to be undropable at present?

Patrick