Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli finds the opening goal but it comes at a cost

Gabriel Martinelli has put Arsenal ahead in today’s clash away at Leicester, but as you can see, he is writhing in pain in the aftermath.

The Brazilian returned to the starting line-up after being replaced against Aston Villa last week, and has found the touch needed to put our noses in front.


Pictures courtesy of Nova Sports

Our young goalscorer has remained on the pitch after the goal, but it might not be too long before he makes way for Eddie Nketiah.

It hasn’t been our best performance thus far, with our finishing proving to be a struggle with very little efforts on target, but we finally have that all-important goal, and we will hopefully be able to build on our advantage with the remaining time on the clock.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Leicester

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs