Video – Martinelli get Arsenal’s 4th against Leicester

Yet again Leicester made us worry when Maddison got one back to make it 3-2, but again it didn’t take long for Arsenal to regain their two goal lead, and this time it was Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been the Man Of Match so far as I am concerned and he has run rings aroung Fofana, but this time he was given space just outside the penalty area and slotted it across the keeper and in off the far post with his left foot…

