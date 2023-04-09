Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Martinelli gives Arsenal an early lead at Anfield

Gabriel Martinelli has given Arsenal the lead against Liverpool at Anfield after just 8 minutes on the clock giving the Gunners the start that Mikel Arteta would have dreamed of.

The young Brazilian went through the Liverpool defence like a Ballet maestro to continue his fine goalscoring form and further show that this Arsenal team is no soft touch, not even at supposedly tough places to visit.

Watch one of the videos below, I am sure you will enjoy the viewing.

 

