Video: Martinelli joins the party with the fourth goal of the game

Gabriel Martinelli has fired Arsenal into a 3-1 lead over Watford early into the second-half.

The Gunners will be happy with the way our side has stepped up to the plate knowing that the win will see them move into fourth spot in the division. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka’s strikes in the first half saw us go into the break 2-1 ahead.

Martinelli has now struck a sweet right-footed effort into the top left of of the goal from just outside the box to put us 3-1 ahead, and almost coasting to victory.

The goals in this game have been 🤤 Gabriel Martinelli makes it 3-1 to Arsenal with yet another stunning strike! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s1h9IlUwsX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

It’s been a game of wonderful goals, especially for the neutral, but thankfully we just have too much in attack for our rivals.

Patrick