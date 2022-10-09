Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Martinelli makes it 1-0 against Liverpool in 2 minutes

Well, what a start to the game. It has taken just one minute for Arsenal to make the breakthrough, as Gabriel Martinelli leaves the Pool defenders standing and slips it past Alisson into the net.

This has always been a high scoring fixture, but normally it’s Liverpool putting the ball in the back of the net!

This has been a fantastic start but its too early to be thinking we are getting revenger for that awful string of defeats, but if we get another couple before half time, well, who knows?

COYG!

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Liverpool

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs