Video – Martinelli makes it 1-0 against Liverpool in 2 minutes

Well, what a start to the game. It has taken just one minute for Arsenal to make the breakthrough, as Gabriel Martinelli leaves the Pool defenders standing and slips it past Alisson into the net.

This has always been a high scoring fixture, but normally it’s Liverpool putting the ball in the back of the net!

This has been a fantastic start but its too early to be thinking we are getting revenger for that awful string of defeats, but if we get another couple before half time, well, who knows?

COYG!

ARSENAL AHEAD INSIDE A MINUTE! 🤯⚡ Gabriel Martinelli has the Emirates rocking! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/1LGeCM9T8Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022

Not even a minute into the match Gabriel Martinelli outs Arsenal on top! 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/t0lQj3mVuy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022