Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli makes it two as Arsenal threaten to run riot

Arsenal have the ball in the net for the third time, with one of our goals chalked off by VAR, with Gabriel Martinelli make it 2-0.

The Gunners are wasting little time in throwing down the gauntlet this afternoon, and have managed to get two on the scoreboard despite VAR stepping in to deny us the initial lead, and we are really piling it on here.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, and I wouldn’t put it past him getting another with how he has been so far today.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs