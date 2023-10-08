Video – Martinelli puts Arenal one up against Man City

It may have been a deflected shot but they all count and Gabriel Martinelli has put Arsenal one up against Manchester City in the 86th minute.

The lads need to hold on now, we saw what they did against Tottenham last week, they cannot repeat that today, there are just a few minutes left plus injury time, this win is now within their grasp.

Watch one of the videos below, you will certainly enjoy it, I sure did.

HUGE GOAL FOR ARSENAL! 🔥 Martinelli's deflected effort gives Arsenal late lead ✅ pic.twitter.com/clU60QH4Sy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023