Video – Martinelli puts Arsenal ahead against Sheffield

Arsenal have had it far from easy in today’s home game against Sheffield United, but we finally made the breakthrough at the perfect time, seconds before the end of the first half.
And it was the youngsters that combined for the goal with the cross coming in from Saka on the left wing, and it was an easy touch from Martinelli to put Arsenal ahead.
But can we holdon to the lead in the second half?
MARTINELLI FOR ARSENAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/64TqnjLyn9
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2020
Gabriel is a born goal scorer.
Great for Martinelli
Some interesting score lines at half time
Any one got any Links for steaming…
Cheers
Dont think we need that psg reject Saka is a brilliant little prospect. He needs to be given more game time.