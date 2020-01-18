Video – Martinelli puts Arsenal ahead against Sheffield

Martinelli-in-fine-form-for-ArsenalArsenal have had it far from easy in today’s home game against Sheffield United, but we finally made the breakthrough at the perfect time, seconds before the end of the first half.

And it was the youngsters that combined for the goal with the cross coming in from Saka on the left wing, and it was an easy touch from Martinelli to put Arsenal ahead.

But can we holdon to the lead in the second half?

Updated: January 18, 2020 — 3:52 pm

  1. Olaitan Kayode
    Olaitan Kayode

    Gabriel is a born goal scorer.

  2. SueP
    SueP

    Great for Martinelli
    Some interesting score lines at half time

  3. Goaldan
    Goaldan

    Any one got any Links for steaming…

    Cheers

  4. Reggie
    Reggie

    Dont think we need that psg reject Saka is a brilliant little prospect. He needs to be given more game time.

