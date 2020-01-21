Video – Martinelli scores a brilliant equaliser and Arsenal look on top

It is incredible that Arsenal look like they are playing better with ten men than they were with 11. Arteta came very close to taking the young brazilian off after Luiz was sent off, but he changed his mind and it has paid off big time.
From a Willian corner no less, Martinelli sets off and luckily Kante somehow fell over his shadow, and the speedy youngster was just left to sprint forward and try and slot the ball past Leno.
And he did it with style!
No words, take a bow Martinelli. pic.twitter.com/vq73ZoODzb
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020
Or from BT…..
Ten-man Arsenal level thanks to an ❄️cool finish from Gabriel Martinelli!
The Brazilian runs the length of the field and slots home his 10th goal of the season 🔥🔥🔥
Watch out for the Kylian Mbappe celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/WaTjb4Qaet
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2020