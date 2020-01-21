Video – Martinelli scores a brilliant equaliser and Arsenal look on top

It is incredible that Arsenal look like they are playing better with ten men than they were with 11. Arteta came very close to taking the young brazilian off after Luiz was sent off, but he changed his mind and it has paid off big time.

From a Willian corner no less, Martinelli sets off and luckily Kante somehow fell over his shadow, and the speedy youngster was just left to sprint forward and try and slot the ball past Leno.

And he did it with style!

Or from BT…..

Updated: January 21, 2020 — 9:55 pm

