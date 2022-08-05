Video – Martinelli scores first against Palace – Come on Arsenal

Well so much for Crystal Palace not conceding a goal at home for six games, as Gabriel Martinelli opens the scoring after 20 minutes.

From a corner, Zinchenko was on his own on the far side of the goal and headed it perfectly back into the box, where Martinelli nodded it into the corner off the gloves of the keeper.

So Arsenal have been in control all game, now let’s keep it that way and get another one to give us a great start to the season.

COYG!