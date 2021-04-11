Video: Martinelli scores his first goal in over 14 months

Gabriel Martinelli has scored his first goal since January 2020 to put Arsenal ahead by two.

The Brazilian has only featured in limited appearances after struggling with a long-term knee injury, but his goal today will hopefully help him to build some confidence.

The Gunners have been dominant this evening, and well deserving of the two-goal lead, but their opponents have been woeful in reality.

Nicolas Pepe’s relatively week effort was only parried into the path of Martinelli to tap-in to put us 2-0 up, and will surely seal the victory today.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Patrick