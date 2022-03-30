Video: Martinelli shines for Brazil in impressive World Cup qualifying win

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could well be in contention to play at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year after impressing for Brazil during the international break.

The winger has been in fine form since breaking back into the fold this term, and his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Brazil boss Tite, who brought him into the squad to take on both Chile and Bolivia, in matches that both finished 4-0.

Martinelli is yet to find a goal for his country, but did impress in his performance, and narrowly missed the target after bullying the defence with a fine skilful move.

OUTRAGEOUS skill from Gabriel Martinelli! 😱 Just a couple of inches wide to deny him a first Brazil goal 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLAePPrsI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 30, 2022

Esse aqui precisa ir pra Copa se mantiver o alto nível no Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/NtBg87Ii2y — ɪ́ᴄᴀʀᴏ ᴀɴᴀ́ʟɪsᴇs (@icaroanalises10) March 30, 2022

Pictures courtesy of SporTV / Futemax

Should Martinelli keep up his fine form of late, he will surely be a great addition to the Brazil squad when they head to Qatar at the end of 2022, and he could well earn a starting role for their side when he gets further opportunities in the coming months.

Patrick