Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Martinelli shines for Brazil in impressive World Cup qualifying win

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could well be in contention to play at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year after impressing for Brazil during the international break.

The winger has been in fine form since breaking back into the fold this term, and his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Brazil boss Tite, who brought him into the squad to take on both Chile and Bolivia, in matches that both finished 4-0.

Martinelli is yet to find a goal for his country, but did impress in his performance, and narrowly missed the target after bullying the defence with a fine skilful move.


Pictures courtesy of SporTV / Futemax

Should Martinelli keep up his fine form of late, he will surely be a great addition to the Brazil squad when they head to Qatar at the end of 2022, and he could well earn a starting role for their side when he gets further opportunities in the coming months.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs