Video: Martinelli shows striker’s instinct to put Brazil U23 ahead on route to victory

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli scored the goal to put Brazil Under-23 ahead for the first time in last night’s victory over the United Arab Emirates.

The Samba side had trailed twice during the match, only for Martinelli’a side to level twice before eventually scoring three times in the final 10 minutes to win 5-2.

It was the Arsenal star who showed his attacking instincts to be in the right spot to finish a fine move, and it could well be interesting to see if Martinelli plays predominantly through the middle at the Olympics.

This was their last friendly match ahead of the upcoming Olympic games, with Brazil U23 taking on Germany U23 next Thursday to kick-off their campaign as they Martinelli’s star-studded side look to retain their trophy of five years ago.

Could this tournament be the makings of Martinelli the striker?

Patrick