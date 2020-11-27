Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Martinelli will be back soon – This is what we are missing..

Now that we know that Gabriel Martinelli is back in training with Arsenal and well on his way to recovery, I thought it was a good time for a timely reminder of what we have been missing, and hopeful what we can look forward to again in the New Year.

This is a special episode of The Breakdown with Adrian Clarke from six months ago on the Arsenal official website, and provides a full analysis, goals and highlights from our Brazilian prodigy…

Enjoy!

Posted by

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. zamind says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    OH yes,
    Speed and agility. Arsenal game has become so slow. By the time we reach opposition half they have already rebuild a wall(parked the bus) hence the lack of goals.
    When pressing slowly like that we are prone to counter attacks ala the Villa game.

    Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    IMO he is head and shoulders above any youngster I’ve seen at this club in the last 10 years .
    Hope he comes back stronger , I can’t wait to see what he can do in the next few years

    Reply
  3. S.J says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    I miss that boy so much. I can’t wait to see him play fully fit by January.

    I would love to see this selection someday.

    Aubameyang,

    Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Saka,

    Elneny, Partey,

    Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,

    Leno.

    There is speed all over that team selection. The slowest players being Holding and Elneny.

    Goals will come from Aubameyang, Martinelli, Saka and Smith-Rowe in that order.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs