Video – Martinelli will be back soon – This is what we are missing..

Now that we know that Gabriel Martinelli is back in training with Arsenal and well on his way to recovery, I thought it was a good time for a timely reminder of what we have been missing, and hopeful what we can look forward to again in the New Year.
This is a special episode of The Breakdown with Adrian Clarke from six months ago on the Arsenal official website, and provides a full analysis, goals and highlights from our Brazilian prodigy…
Enjoy!
OH yes,
Speed and agility. Arsenal game has become so slow. By the time we reach opposition half they have already rebuild a wall(parked the bus) hence the lack of goals.
When pressing slowly like that we are prone to counter attacks ala the Villa game.
IMO he is head and shoulders above any youngster I’ve seen at this club in the last 10 years .
Hope he comes back stronger , I can’t wait to see what he can do in the next few years
I miss that boy so much. I can’t wait to see him play fully fit by January.
I would love to see this selection someday.
Aubameyang,
Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Saka,
Elneny, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,
Leno.
There is speed all over that team selection. The slowest players being Holding and Elneny.
Goals will come from Aubameyang, Martinelli, Saka and Smith-Rowe in that order.