Video – Watch Martinelli’s excellent performance despite Brazil defeat

All Arsenal fans were very happy to see our very own Gabriel Martinelli get his very first start for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup yesterday, and I am sure after this performance there will many more more chances for him in the future.
Gabriel Jesus also started but I don’t think his performance was quite as well received, but he was playing in a team full of reserves as well.
This made no difference to our young winger though as Martinelli caused chaos in the Cameroon defence just like he does in every game for the Gunners.
Enjoy!
Gabriel Martinelli🇧🇷 vs Cameroon pic.twitter.com/GtwCFFpnrt
— ArsenalComps (@ArsenaIComps) December 2, 2022
Yes he had a really good game, caused the keeper to make three excellent saves and was generally unstoppable when in possession.
Not so much Jesus, so I wouldn’t expect to see him starting any of the knockout games, which will keep him injury free.
Apparently Jesus is out of the World Cup with a knee injury, which will keep him out of the game till January.
I just read that as well. 3-4 weeks.
Exactly what we were afraid of 🙁
I sympathize with Cameroon, but two of the teams I have predicted to go all the way are the land of Samba and football and Switzerland with their great inspirational leader.
Edu may have redeemed his self in the land of Samba and football, as its rumored that’s he’s the reason Martinelli is in the team.