Video – Watch Martinelli’s excellent performance despite Brazil defeat

All Arsenal fans were very happy to see our very own Gabriel Martinelli get his very first start for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup yesterday, and I am sure after this performance there will many more more chances for him in the future.

Gabriel Jesus also started but I don’t think his performance was quite as well received, but he was playing in a team full of reserves as well.

This made no difference to our young winger though as Martinelli caused chaos in the Cameroon defence just like he does in every game for the Gunners.

Enjoy!

