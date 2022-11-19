Gabriel Martinelli may have been a surprise inclusion for the Brazil squad back in his home country, but for anyone having followed Arsenal in recent seasons, it was no shock.

The Gunners forward has been a menace to defences in England since arriving on our shores, quickly showing fight and hunger to run at players and beyond, and found his goalscoring boots soon after.

While he has been amongst the best players in the Premier League this term, he is well deserving of his place in the Selecao’s first-team squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, but some of those in Brazil were judgemental about his selection. He has now come out to explain his rise in a personal interview.

We hope that he can quickly earn a starring role in the famous Brazillian yellow in the coming weeks, and earn the respect of his country as he has ours back in north London.

