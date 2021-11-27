Video: Martinelli’s volley sends Arsenal clear by two goals

Gabriel Martinelli has volleyed Arsenal into a 2-0 lead over Newcastle, leaving us on course for a comfortable victory this afternoon.

The Gunners had started the brighter, but with our rivals making sure to have 10-men behind the ball at all times, they proved difficult to break down.

Bukayo Saka did manage to break the deadlock for us shortly after the break however, before having to be replaced by Martinelli, before he then grabbed our second.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

Our opponents haven’t made it easy for us by defending in numbers, and we deserve credit for breaking them down.

Patrick