Video: Martinelli’s volley sends Arsenal clear by two goals

Gabriel Martinelli has volleyed Arsenal into a 2-0 lead over Newcastle, leaving us on course for a comfortable victory this afternoon.
The Gunners had started the brighter, but with our rivals making sure to have 10-men behind the ball at all times, they proved difficult to break down.
Bukayo Saka did manage to break the deadlock for us shortly after the break however, before having to be replaced by Martinelli, before he then grabbed our second.
Our opponents haven’t made it easy for us by defending in numbers, and we deserve credit for breaking them down.
Patrick
Martinelli better be starting ahead of Aubameyang 😂
Yes OTS you are right👍👍👍
Big up ma team💪
Arteta will be very disappointed that martinelli scored. He will it had been auba who scored.
He will now be faced with the hard choice of starting martinelli in the next game.
Yeah you’re right Mruncool. You could see how annoyed he was when Arsenal went 2-0 up.
I may have seen a tear or two….
Arteta obviously doesn’t like martinelli, perhaps because he is not one of his signings.
I will prefer his out-of-form captain to score to justify why he constantly use him.
@Admin, you think I am UNCOOL because I say things the way they are..
That is the way I am wired.
I would like to kindly point out that Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka and ESR are not his signings but have been getting regular minutes.
Lack of game time has deepened that boy confidence, Martinelli. Alot of time when with the ball, he fails to run with it and which is quite unusual of him. I also sense a bit of anxiety in his play, maybe he is trying to avoid making mistakes. Arteta should please, endeavour granting Marty more game time or even bench Auba for him🤔. I really feel sorry for Martinelli😭, to be honest. He deserves more!😲
@O.T.S.
In all fairness, once given the chance to impress, he did take said chance and excelled…
Arteta facial expression after Martinelli had scored, tells it all. Or didn’t you realize that? Like, he wasn’t pleased with it, Arteta🤔.