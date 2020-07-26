Video: Martinez denies Welbeck an equaliser with amazing stop

Emiliano Martinez has denied Watford an equaliser despite some instinctive creativeness by Danny Welbeck, keeping Arsenal 3-2 up going into the latter stages of the 90 minutes.

This game has been wide open from the start, with our side firing themselves into an early lead, before going 3-0 up, but our opponents are trying to claw their way back into the match, in hope of surviving from relegation.

They currently trail Aston Villa by one point and two goals, while they sit level with West Ham in their 0-0 stalemate thus far.

WHAT A SAVE BY MARTINEZ 😱 pic.twitter.com/NwkSyupwGL — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) July 26, 2020

Could this save have convinced Mikel Arteta that Martinez deserves to keep his place in the starting line-up?

Patrick