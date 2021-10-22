Video: Martinez saves Auba’s penalty but powerless to deny the rebound

Arsenal have made it 2-0 with the final kick of the first-half, with VAR awarding a penalty kick after the whistle had been blown.

Aston Villa will be furious for a number of reasons. Not only have they witnessed their side play unimaginative and lacklustre football, but they’ve now seen themselves fall 2-0 down after the initial half-time whistle had been blown.

Alexandre Lacazette managed to get in front of the defender Matt Targett who had already motioned to clear the ball, and the VAR clearly showed that he kicked through the striker to get to the ball.

Aubameyang then saw his initial spot-kick saved by Emi Martinez who dived to his right, but the Gabon international was ready to mop up the rebound.

Aubameyang doubles Arsenal's lead despite Martinez saving his penalty!

2-0 at half-time seems the least we deserve after the display we have put on, with us not only looking dangerous in attack but in denying our rivals a single shot in the process.

Patrick