Video: Match highlights as Arsenal lift Community Shield ahead of Liverpool

Arsenal needed penalties to overcome Liverpool and bring home the Community Shield this weekend, but overall were the better team inside the 90 minutes regardless.

Our team was the better side, without the need for being biased, and were almost unlikely not to take the win after 90 minutes, although we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances either.

Both teams will come away with aspects to work on, but it is Arsenal who will come away the better after their 90 minute display, which will have left the Reds attackers frustrated.

Check out the highlights below, and let me know if you think I was being biased in thinking we were overall the better side despite the penalty shoot-out, which we won regardless.

Patrick