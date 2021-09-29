Video: Medical Sports expert gives insight into Granit Xhaka’s latest injury

Granit Xhaka has fallen foul of a new long-term injury, and is now expected to miss at least two months of action for Arsenal.

The Swiss midfielder had just missed three matches following a ban after he got a straight red card against Manchester City, before starring in our 3-1 demolition job of rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He wasn’t able to complete the 90 minutes however, and we could now be without Xhaka until around Christmas, although his recovery time could vary.

Dr Rajpal Brar has now opened up with The Arsenal Way on what the midfielder could have to deal with in the coming months, and potentially even after he returns.

Will Xhaka’s absence likely give Lokonga the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting role, or could this be Mikel Arteta’s ideal opportunity to give Odegaard an extended run in a deeper role?

Patrick