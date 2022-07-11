Arsenal moved to bring Jack Wilshere back to the club to take on the role of Arsenal Under-18s head coach, and Per Mertesacker has told Sky Sports why they made that decision.

Our former academy graduate has had a tough time in recent years, trying and failing to stay fit for long spells after breaking onto the scene as a teenager, and he has now decided to call it quits on his playing career at the age of just 30 years-old.

Part of his decision to hang up his boots is likely due to the offer of a role from our club, after we interviewed him the vacant U18 and U21 manager roles, before agreeing to take him on as new U18 head coach.

🗣 "He is a champion in his heart." Per Mertesacker's reaction to Jack Wilshere being named Arsenal U18's head coach pic.twitter.com/agtCAoxwVi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 11, 2022

I hope that Wilshere can bring something different to his new role and enjoy it to the fullest after a tough last few years in football, and after him helping out last season, I feel like the club should already have an insight into what is to come.

Patrick

