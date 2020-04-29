Video: Mesut Ozil the assist-king – All 72 assists for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has come under-fire recently, although not for footballing reasons, so we thought we’d take the opportunity to relive some of his better moments at Arsenal.

The German will still be a Gunner when the season continues regardless of the behind-the-scenes negotiations at present, and I for one am hoping that Mikel Arteta can help return him to the form of yesteryear.

The Spaniard has seemingly raised the level of all our players since arriving at the club in December, and Ozil is definitely amongst those with the highest ceiling of playing ability.

Ozil has shown immense ability over the years, something which may have been forgotten by some of late, and I’ve no doubt that he still retains the vision and passing ability that is being showcased below.

Does Arteta view Ozil as a key player? Can the new coach push the 31 year-old to get back to his best in an Arsenal shirt?

Patrick