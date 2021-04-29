Video: Miadema scores wonderful solo goal against West Ham

Arsenal Ladies‘ Vivienne Miadema opened the scoring against West Ham Ladies this evening with a fine solo effort.

The 24 year-old picked up the ball wide from the throw-in, before turning and running centrally before picking off her shot to beat the goalkeeper from just outside the box.

The Dutch forward’s goal saw her close to within one goal of Chelsea’s Kerr at the top of the goalscoring charts for the season, with just two matches remaining.



Pictures courtesy of the FA Player

Can Miadema catch her rival?

Patrick