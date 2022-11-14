Video: Midfielder steals top two spots in Arsenal Goal of the Month voting

Thomas Partey has stolen the show in October, with both of his strikes making the top two in the Arsenal Goal of the Month voting.

The Ghanaian doesn’t score too many goals for his club, but they can be real gems when they do come, as highlighted by his two enjoyable efforts against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in the last month.

💥 Goal of the Month 💥 🥇 51%

🥈 21%

🥉 15% 🗳️ The votes are in… 🏆 It's time to reveal our October Goal of the Month 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 14, 2022

Something in the club is really bringing the best out of everyone this term, and the confidence being shared throughout the team is giving us all an exciting feeling, and that is also allowing more and more players to get involved up front. While Partey has largely adopted a deeper role to allow Xhaka to get further forward, that hasn’t stopped him from chipping in at both ends of the field.

Patrick

