Video: Miguel Azeez scores another screamer in pre-season to excite fans

Miguel Azeez scored in our friendly victory over Watford with the senior ide last week, and he has scored another amazing goal in pre-season, this time for the Arsenal Under-23s.

The 18 year-old is tipped to get his chance to shine in the first-team squad this season, having constantly impressed with our academy sides, and is hotly tipped to be the next youngster to break through into the senior side.

His goal against the Hornets exceptional, taking three touches just outside the box before placing his effort inside the far post with his left boot, but his latest effort trumps that one.

Azeez clearly has an eye for goal, despite being known for playing deep in midfield, and I can’t wait to see how this kid transitions into the senior side in the near future.

Patrick