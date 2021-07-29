Video: Miguel Azeez three-touch finish left Watford powerless to deny him

Youngster Miguel Azeez is being hotly tipped as the next academy player to break through into the Arsenal first-team, and those claims will not have been hushed by his goal in yesterday’s friendly win.

The 18 year-old came off the bench during the pre-season match with Watford yesterday, and put in a solid performance which paid off with a delightful goal.

Azeez was played in from the corner on the edge of the box, and he takes control with the first, sweeps the ball across to his left with the second before placing his curling effort into the far post, well out of reach of any of his opponents.

The central midfielder has been given a new squad number this season, and has been training with the first-team, but it remains to be seen how many minutes manager Mikel Arteta will be able to grant him, especially without any European football to contend with this term.

Can Azeez convince the manager in training to give him his chance this season? Could his pre-season alter the manager’s transfer plans?

Patrick