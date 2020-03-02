Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Mike Dean showing his love for Matteo Guendouzi

Mike Dean being his usual balanced and sensible self when it comes to Arsenal.

If there is one referee that Arsenal fans do not hold in high esteem it is Mike Dean, for some reason he does seem to have an issue with Arsenal.

It was always expected that Dean would do something to wind up us Gooners and he did not disappoint tonight. The Merseyside born official decided that Matteo Guendouzi putting the ball down in an exaggerated manner was worthy of a yellow card.

Think I am making it up? Just watch this video courtesy of BT Sport Football Twitter account.

