Video – Mikel Arteta (1.5m followers) doesn’t use Twitter!

We all know that most celebrities, including every football club, will have social media specialists in their PR teams, and Arsenal are obviously not an exception (although I think that Donald Trump used to write his own!)
But it is certainly unusual for a celebrity to admit that he doesn’t use Twitter when they have 1.5 million followers like Mikel Arteta. If you don’t want them can we have your followers for JustArsenal please?
BREAKING: Mikel Arteta says he doesn't use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3hrgUd17Wd
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 11, 2021
He has an official account. Who manages it @m8arteta @Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/014LgVkoco
— Joshua Michalski (@JoshMichalski) January 11, 2021
Facebook and Twitter are just noise…. There is nothing like real-life communication.. Social media emits negative energy
Says someone using social media🤔
Declan But Simon has a point surely! Do you see not a real difference in using a fan site where we all have one thing, AFC, that binds us, but on the other hand a diverse free for all media such as Twitter or Facebook?
Well, I see a big and important difference anyway, even if you seem not to. I choose never to use Twitter personally and even my FB account is not that active, EXCEPT to trusted and personally well known real friends, almost all in theatre and music.
Yes Jon. Twitter is just for noise and banter. I do enjoy the arsenal updates but not very active too.