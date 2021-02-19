Video: Mikel Arteta admits frustrations with the Benfica result

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he was unhappy with the 1-1 scoreline with Benfica after his side dominated much of the match.

The Gunners were undoubtedly the better side over the 90 minutes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing a host of chances in front of goal.

Arsenal will not be satisfied with just the one away goal, with both legs of the clash to be played in neutral venues, but should we be able to dominate our rivals in two weeks time, we should be able to earn ourselves a place in the next round.

Arteta admits that he is frustrated with the result after the performance of his players.

Mikel Arteta reveals his frustrations with his side's failure to turn their dominance into a win 😠😠😠 Does the 1-1 scoreline in the away leg give Benfica the advantage? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q9H4AeTWlf — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 19, 2021

Does the performance make us the favourites, or will Benfica have other ideas when they come to Athens in search of away goals?

Patrick