Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta admits frustrations with the Benfica result

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he was unhappy with the 1-1 scoreline with Benfica after his side dominated much of the match.

The Gunners were undoubtedly the better side over the 90 minutes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing a host of chances in front of goal.

Arsenal will not be satisfied with just the one away goal, with both legs of the clash to be played in neutral venues, but should we be able to dominate our rivals in two weeks time, we should be able to earn ourselves a place in the next round.

Arteta admits that he is frustrated with the result after the performance of his players.

Does the performance make us the favourites, or will Benfica have other ideas when they come to Athens in search of away goals?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Benfica mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs