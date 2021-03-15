Video: Mikel Arteta admits substitute was forced by key injury

Bukayo Saka may be set for a spell on the sidelines after he was replaced against Tottenham yesterday, with the Arsenal boss admitting he was suffering with his hamstring.

The youngster has quickly become one of the most important players on the pitch in the last two seasons, and while it’s never a good thing to lose one of your key players, his injury could well give him such much-needed rest while the remainder of the squad is fit and in form.

Mikel admits the worst as key star Bukayo Saka was replaced with a hamstring injury 🙄🙄🙄 Will Pepe be the guy to step up for Arsenal in his absence? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bknz46hw41 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 15, 2021

An injury to Saka not long ago would have felt like the end of the world, but we currently have both Willian and Nicolas Pepe threatening with form, and both Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe impressing also.

Could Saka’s injury actually be a blessing to give him some rest before we get to the more important stages of the Europa League, and possibly help him to be fresher for the European Championships this summer?

Patrick